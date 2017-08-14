A man is in hospital after being dragged and run over while trying to stop a suspected impaired driver from fleeing the scene of a crash in Calmar.

Leduc RCMP were called to a residential street in Calmar at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a pedestrian collision, police said in a news release Monday.

A man tried to stop a pickup truck from driving away after it was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle in the area of 51st Street and 47th Avenue, witnesses told police.

The driver drove off with the man still clinging to the truck. The man then fell to the ground and was run over.

The man sustained injuries to his mid-section and was taken by ambulance to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, police said.

Investigators were able to track down the driver thanks to "quick thinking" witnesses on scene who snapped photographs of the truck's license plate, police said.

A 30-year-old man is facing several charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Calmar is 35 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.