Edmonton police have charged a 31-year-old driver after the death of a 64-year-old pedestrian earlier this month.

The man has been charged with careless driving, police said in a news release Wednesday.

At about 8:25 a.m. on March 3, police were called to a report of a collision in the area of 128th Avenue and 101st Street.

The 64-year-old man had been crossing 128th Avenue between 97th Street and 101st Street when he was struck by a white 2012 Ford Econoline van travelling east on 128th Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital on March 8.

Speed and alcohol were not considered factors in the collision. The van driver was not injured.

The death marked Edmonton's third traffic fatality of 2017.