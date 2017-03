Edmonton police have charged a driver in relation to a collision last month that killed an 86-year-old woman in the Casselman neighbourhood.

A 51-year-old woman has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 55th Street and 146th Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The injured pedestrian was rushed to hospital, where she later died, police said.

The death was Edmonton's second traffic fatality of the year.