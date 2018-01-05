A 32-year-old man has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in a September collision in south Edmonton that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist.

The rider died around 11 p.m. Sept. 10 on Parsons Road, just south of the Anthony Henday overpass.

He was northbound on a 2014 Suzuki GSX-R600 that was struck by a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu.

When officers arrived at the scene, the dead motorcyclist was lying in the middle of Parsons Road. The car was in a ditch on the east side of the road. The 32-year-old driver of the Malibu was not hurt.

In a news release Friday, police said investigators believe the Malibu crossed the centre line.

Speed was a factor in the collision, police said.