A man is dead after a workplace incident involving a ride-on lawnmower in Drayton Valley on Thursday.

The man, who Occupational Health and Safety believe to be in his 20s, was found in a pond with the mower.

"Our thoughts are with the worker's family and co-workers," OHS spokesperson Kathy Kiel said in a statement on Friday.

This was the second workplace-related fatality on Thursday. At approximately 7 a.m., RCMP responded to an incident at a drilling site northwest of Consort.

A 35-year-old man from Calgary was found dead. RCMP said early indications show the victim was killed during a pressure test on the site. OHS is also investigating that incident.

No further information on either death is available at this time.