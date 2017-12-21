One student is dead and another is critically injured in Drayton Valley, Alta., according to the Wild Rose School Division.

While details of the incident are still scant, the local school division issued a news release Thursday confirming that a student from Frank Maddock High School and one from the Drayton Valley Community Outreach School, a Grade 7-12 school, were involved.

"This is an awful tragedy," said Wild Rose School Division Superintendent Brad Volkman in the news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, students, staff and communities impacted by this event," he said.

RCMP K Division spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said police are investigating after a call came in at approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday about an incident in Drayton Valley involving a male and a female youth.

"I can confirm that we're investigating two individuals and we're not sure about the circumstances, so I'm not going to be able to confirm anything about the cause of what's happened to them," Scott told CBC News Thursday.

Scott said more information will likely be released Friday morning.

"We're still investigating and trying to get some of the information sorted out," she said.

The school district's crisis management team, wellness workers and the community resource officer are in Drayton Valley to support students and staff, the school division said.

"Our school is like a family and I know this hurts us all," Drayton Valley Community Outreach School principal Kim Desmarais said in the news release. "Together we will support each other as we grieve."

Her grief was echoed by Frank Maddock High School principal Shelly Cloke.

"Words can't do justice for how our school body is feeling right now," Cloke said. "I know our school and community will support everyone and help each other get through this terrible time."

Drayton Valley is approximately 135 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.