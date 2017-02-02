An ambitious plan to build what would be Edmonton's tallest building on a parcel of land overlooking the river valley goes to a city council public hearing Monday.

The 80-storey, 280-metre tall Quarters Hotel and Residences would tower over Jasper Avenue and Grierson Hill, bordered on the west by the Shaw Conference Centre and on the east by 96th Street.

Coun. Scott McKeen, whose Ward 6 encompasses the downtown, says he hasn't made up his mind about whether he'll support the proposal.

He's heard from some people who love it, and others who are opposed.

But the proposed tower poses some interesting questions, McKeen said Thursday.

There has been a reluctance on the part of developers to start projects in The Quarters because of its "hardscrabble" reputation, he said.

The area extends from 97th Street to 92nd Street and from 103A Avenue to the top of the North Saskatchewan River Valley.

Apart from the Hyatt Place hotel, on Jasper Avenue west of 95th Street, there hasn't been much development happening, McKeen noted.

'A ton of potential'

"'Does this break through a barrier and create more interest in the Quarters for other development?

"To live in that area, you could have a walkable lifestyle. The LRT stops there and you could walk to all sorts of amenities. The Quarters to me has a ton of potential."

The public hearing will deal with bylaw changes that would permit the development to go ahead once the land for the project is acquired.

The land is owned by the city and is part of the river valley.

McKeen said he is concerned about guaranteeing public access to the proposed parkland to the east of the tower.

"How can we guarantee, make ourselves comfortable, that though it would be private land, that the public would have the same access to it that they would to it in any public park?"

Blocking the view

Thim Choy is a long-time resident and business owner in the area who's not happy with the proposed development.

He's worried about it blocking the view of the river valley.

"All of a sudden they put this big highrise in," Choy said. "How are the people on the north side of Jasper going to look down?"

He's critical of how city council makes decisions on megaprojects like the Quarters Hotel and Residences, saying he's been burned before after sharing his views with council.

"If they want my participation , I say 'No, I don't participate anymore,' " Choy said. "The city, they don't listen."

The public hearing into the bylaw changes is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Discussion about the sale of the land by the city to the project developers is planned for Feb.14.