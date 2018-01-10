Emergency crews rescued an injured woman from a downtown Edmonton manhole Wednesday after the force from an underground explosion blew several manhole covers into the air.

The explosion was in an underground EPCOR electrical vault, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the Park Plaza building at 97th Avenue and 106th Street at about 7:30 a.m., fire rescue spokesperson Maya Filipovic told CBC News. Fire crews arrived five minutes later.

'We didn't recognize there was a patient in there'1:02

Woman fell 12 feet

Seven crews and 28 firefighters were on scene Wednesday morning, but didn't immediately realize someone had fallen down one of the exposed manholes.

"Initially, we didn't recognize there was a patient in there," said Brad Hoekstra, chief of special operations for Edmonton fire rescue.

He said the woman likely fell into the manhole while fire officials were cordoning off the area.

"We did do some thermal imaging, and once the smoke had cleared, we did have a patient that fell approximately 12 feet down into the vault," Hoekstra said.

The woman was rescued about 25 minutes after the technical rescue team arrived on scene.

She was partially trapped by high-voltage wires, Hoekstra said. EPCOR turned off electrical supply to the area to ensure a rescue official could safely enter the confined space and extract the woman.

The #yeg woman rescued from 98 av & 106 after a blast blew off the manhole cover is on her way to hospital with a possible broken ankle #cbc pic.twitter.com/vS5qZadqcD — @cbcgareth

Paramedics carried the woman on a stretcher to an ambulance.

"She was conscious and breathing. Looked like she's had some lower body trauma," Hoekstra said, adding that it appeared the woman had a broken ankle. "All things considering, including the weather and the length of time she was down in the hole, she's doing fairly well."

A resident in a nearby building was taken to hospital with chest pain, Filipovic added.

A powerful blast

The force of the explosion sent several manhole covers flying through the air. A cracked cover was visible at the scene. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC)

Several manholes were exposed after the powerful explosion sent the covers flying. Hoekstra estimates the manhole covers weigh about 100 kg.

"So it would take a significant amount of energy to blow it off and fracture it like it did," he said.

The explosion knocked out power in the area of the Park Plaza apartment building. Lights in other nearby buildings flickered.

EPCOR crews were sent to the scene to assess the damage and begin repairs, Filipovic said.

They haven't determined what caused the blast, but continue to investigate.