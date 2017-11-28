The search of a home in downtown Edmonton has led police to more than five kilograms of illegal drugs, mostly methamphetamine, with a street value of $266,000.

The house near 100th Street and Jasper Avenue first came to the attention of police in July, and was searched on Nov. 9, a news release said Tuesday.

A short time after the search, a woman carrying drugs was arrested near the home.

Police also tried pulling over a vehicle with two male suspects inside. The vehicle took off but ended up hitting another vehicle.

Police arrested the two men and seized more drugs.

In total, police seized $266,000 worth of drugs:

4.7 kilograms of methamphetamine

209 grams of crack cocaine

171 grams of cocaine hydrochloride

11 grams of heroin

53 grams of fentanyl powder

A handgun was also found in the home.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of recognizance.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, several firearm charges, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, police said.