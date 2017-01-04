Look up. Look waaaay up in downtown Edmonton today and you may catch a glimpse of a massive Canadian flag projected on a highrise.

"I had to actually pull over and get my iPhone out and take a picture," Cindy Ferrari said Wednesday. "This is very, very creative, and this is what makes this city amazing."

The image covers the top four storeys, from edge to edge, on the north side of the new Edmonton Tower, on the corner of 101st Street and 104th Avenue.

The moving image shows a Canadian flag, flapping in the wind.

The huge image is hard to miss, Ferrari said.

"The innovation, the technology, is amazing. It's breathtaking."

Edmonton Tower, owned by the Katz Group, opened in November in the downtown arena district.

It houses more than 65 per cent of the city's downtown workforce, about 2,300 employees, who occupy 17 of its 27 floors.