A 20-year-old federal inmate has escaped police custody — and RCMP are looking for him.

Douglas Bruno John was at a Fort Saskatchewan hospital when he was able to escape and steal an unoccupied truck that was left running at a nearby residence.

RCMP said in a release they have made extensive patrols in the area but have been unable to locate him or the stolen truck.

John was in custody serving a sentence at the Edmonton Institution for armed robbery. Police describe him as:

Indigenous

5'10" tall

181 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

Police said John stole this Ford F-150 that was unoccupied and left running near the hospital he escaped. (Fort Saskatchewan RCMP/Supplied)

The stolen truck is a 2015 grey Ford F-150 with the license plate BRG-6679.

RCMP are still searching the area. They are asking anyone who has seen John or the stolen vehicle to not approach, but instead call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100.