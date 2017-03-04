A 20-year-old federal inmate has escaped police custody — and RCMP are looking for him.
Douglas Bruno John was at a Fort Saskatchewan hospital when he was able to escape and steal an unoccupied truck that was left running at a nearby residence.
RCMP said in a release they have made extensive patrols in the area but have been unable to locate him or the stolen truck.
John was in custody serving a sentence at the Edmonton Institution for armed robbery. Police describe him as:
- Indigenous
- 5'10" tall
- 181 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
The stolen truck is a 2015 grey Ford F-150 with the license plate BRG-6679.
RCMP are still searching the area. They are asking anyone who has seen John or the stolen vehicle to not approach, but instead call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100.