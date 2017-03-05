Police have charged a 20-year-old man that escaped police custody on Saturday with six more offences.



Douglas Bruno John, a federal prison inmate at the Edmonton Institution, was being treated at a hospital in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday when he escaped police custody at 1:40 p.m. Police said he stole an unoccupied Ford F-150 that was left running and drove off.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP searched the area but could not find John or the vehicle.

At 5 p.m., after a short pursuit, police arrested John and located the missing vehicle more than 150 kilometres away near St. Paul, Alta.

Police have charged John with six more offences, including:

Escaping lawful custody

Assaulting a peace officer

Theft of vehicle

Flight from peace officer

Assault of a police officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

In a statement, commissioner of Correctional Service Canada Don Head said "the safety and security of Canadians is our number one priority."

"We are currently conducting a complete operational review to determine what led to this escape and our subsequent response," Head said.

John will appear in court in St. Paul on March 9 and also has an appearance on March 16 at the Fort Saskatchewan provincial court.