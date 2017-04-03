Two men are dead in a double homicide in a village east of Fort Saskatchewan and one suspect is in custody, RCMP said Monday.

RCMP were dispatched to a 911 report of suspicious deaths at a home in Chipman, 43 kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two men were found dead at the home. RCMP are treating the incident as a homicide.

Cpl. Laurel Scott said she believes the suspect was taken into custody at the home where the bodies were found.

RCMP don't believe the incident was a random event.

"Whatever information that they have already or the details that they've gathered already leads the investigators to believe that this was not just random," Scott said.

There is no risk to the public, she added.

RCMP major crimes investigators are in charge of the case.

Autopsies on the victims have been scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.​

Chipman, which has a population of about 270 people, is on Highway 15 between Lamont and Mundare.