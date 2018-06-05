Jury hears about deadly night as double first-degree murder trial begins into Mac's shootings

Disturbing details of the December night in 2015, when two men were shot and killed in separate Mac's store robberies, opened the first day of double first-degree murder trial in Edmonton.

A jury of 10 women and four men looked at photos depicting blood-soaked crime scenes as Crown prosecutor John Watson described the events of Dec. 18, 2015.

Laylin Delorme is accused of taking part in the early morning Mac's Convenience store robbery crime spree along with two other males. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit robbery.

At the start of the trial, Delorme entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Colton Steinhauer is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths, along with another male who cannot be identified.

Mac's employee Karanpal Bhangu was working alone when a trio came into the store at 3208 82 St., Watson said.

"They have their faces covered with bandanas," he said. "One of them has a handgun. One has a machete-style bladed weapon. A long knife."

The three beat and robbed the 35-year-old Bhangu, then they loaded money and cigarettes into their sports bags and headed for the exit, he said.

Lottery tickets and blood stains near the till at the Mac's store at 3208 82 Street. (Edmonton Police Service )

"As they leave the store, the man with the handgun shoots Mr. Bhangu," Watson said. "He dies as a result of the shots."

A little while later, Watson said three males entered another Mac's store at 109th Street and 61st Avenue where 41-year-old Ricky Cenabre was also working by himself.

According to surveillance video seized by police, Watson said the trio in the second store resembled the attackers from the first. They carried the same weapons and same sports bags and were wearing similar clothing.

"As they're leaving, Mr. Cenabre was shot," Watson told the jury. "He also died from his injuries."

Clear signs of a struggle and an open safe at the Mac's store at 10845 61 Ave. (Edmonton Police Service )

The Crown alleges that the murders were not committed by the same person.

"The person who shoots Mr. Cenabre is not the same person who shot Mr. Bhangu," Watson said. "But both of the people involved are part of the group of three."

Crime scene photos entered as exhibits show clear signs of struggles and violence at both locations.

Police pursuit and arrest

After the discoveries of the bodies, police called to the two stores were able to access the video system in one of the locations. One of the robbers was wearing a distinctive jacket and that description was broadcast to all patrols in the city.

"Police are on alert," Watson continued. "Officers in the Callingwood area noticed a gentleman wearing a jacket similar to what's being broadcast."

Officers followed the black 2003 Honda Element. The pursuit continued along Whitemud Drive and the Honda crashed around the Terwillegar Drive exit.

Three people inside the vehicle were arrested without incident.

Police seized this handgun from a vehicle occupied by three males who have been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder. (Edmonton Police Service )

"Inside the vehicle are bags of cigarettes, some lotto tickets and some cash," Watson said. "They find bandanas, a machete-style bladed weapon and a handgun in the vehicle."

Trial scheduled to last 19 days

The 27-year-old Delorme sat quietly beside his lawyer, Naeem Rauf, at the defence table. He was wearing an untucked long-sleeved grey dress shirt, blue jeans and white running shoes. His hands were covered in tattoos.

The prosecution plans to call 35 witnesses over the course of the trial, which is scheduled to last 19 days.

The 14 jurors will listen to the evidence but before deliberations begin, the group will be reduced to 12 by drawing numbers.

Laylin Delorme, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit a robbery. (Instagram)

In his opening comments to the jury, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Graesser urged jurors to be mindful of prejudices.

"The accused is Aboriginal," he noted, urging them to abandon any preconceptions or stereotypes they might have about Indigenous persons as they listen to the evidence.