Fort McMurray lawyer and mayoral candidate Don Scott is condemning what he calls "racist attacks" against him after he announced he was running for the mayor's chair.

Scott said he has received four messages; two in notes posted on his law firm's doors and two in voicemails on his phone.

Scott said the anti-immigrant messages accuse him of giving away Canadian jobs to immigrants and also single out his wife who was born in Taiwan.

One of the notes accuses Scott of trying to flood Fort McMurray with temporary foreign workers, calling the workers "scabs."

The note also describes Scott as being married to a woman from "Red China."

"It's an attack on my family," Scott said. "I am very concerned."

Scott said his wife prefers to stay out of the limelight and did not want to comment on the story.

After months of speculation, Scott announced in March he would run for mayor in Wood Buffalo's municipal election.

Scott has served as an Alberta MLA and a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, but after failing to be re-elected in 2015, he returned to law.

Mayoral candidate Don Scott says he received two such "racist" letters after he entered the race. The phone number connects to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's House of Commons office. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Scott's law firm frequently advertises on local radio stations and online, and he suspects one of his ads offering legal services to immigrants might be at the root of the attacks.

One of the voicemail messages accuses Scott's firm of making it easy for immigrants to take away Canadian jobs.

'An attack on democracy'

Scott says the anti-immigrant messages target his campaign's message that diversity and inclusivity are two of Fort McMurray's strengths.

"As far as jobs are concerned, I want to make sure Albertans have jobs, that people in this local community have jobs," Scott said. "But I always want to make sure that people in this community, no matter where they are from, feel welcomed."

Scott says his campaign has reported past attacks like these to the RCMP.

The politician went public with the attacks because he wants to expose the cowardice of the anonymous attackers, he said.

"I just consider this an attack on democracy, fundamentally," Scott said. "They are trying to shut me up or to make sure I do certain things they view as correct."

Scott joins a list of Alberta politicians who have been victims of hateful messages in the past. Most of those have been online attacks against female politicians, including Premier Rachel Notley.

