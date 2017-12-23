Don Scott, mayor of the Fort McMurray region, said he is dissatisfied with the pace of the region's rebuilding efforts more than a year and a half after the 2016 wildfire.

Scott also blasted the way some insurance companies have been settling policy claims.

Scott, who made the comments in a year-end interview with CBC News, has been in office for two months. The former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister was elected mayor of the Wood Buffalo municipality in October.

He inherited a large municipality that's recovering from Canada's largest insured disaster. The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) estimates the wildfire caused $3.7 billion in insured costs.

Of the 2,579 dwellings the wildfire destroyed, only 253 were rebuilt and move-in ready by Dec. 1.

"I'll never be satisfied until we have made significant progress on the numbers," Scott said of the rebuilding efforts.

One of the first things Scott did as mayor, he said, was call the IBC and tell the organization of insurance companies that it must do a better job of informing policyholders of the options available to them.

Scott said not all insurance companies have been acting in the interests of their policyholders.

"This was a real opportunity for our insurance companies not to act like insurance companies, but I haven't seen that," Scott said.

Wildfire public inquiry

In the past, Scott has called on the province to hold a public inquiry into what happened during the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Three independent wildfire reviews — two for the province and one for the municipality — found there were issues with communication, organization and a chaotic evacuation plan.

Scott said he's not optimistic the NDP government is listening to calls for a public inquiry.

"I am supportive of an inquiry but it doesn't look like the provincial government is supportive of that," Scott said. "I haven't seen any steps taken."

Over the last two months, Scott said he has been focused on meeting with various stakeholders and provincial government ministers and their staff.

Two months into his first term as Wood Buffalo mayor, Don Scott sat down with CBC News for a year-end interview. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Scott said he will outline his priorities in detail and the steps needed to achieve them in early 2018.

He was mum on what many of those priorities are, but mentioned they would include implementing the recommendations from the municipality's own wildfire review.

He also said downtown revitalization and taking action on the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission would be priorities.

