Like its namesake, the "Don Cherry ice resurfacer" has a flair for fashion and aspirations of perfection on ice.

The machine, owned by High Prairie's Sports Palace Arena, has been decorated to resemble one of the loudly patterned suits synonymous with the big-mouthed hockey broadcaster.

The hood is emblazoned with a detailed red-and-green plaid, a flashy red tie and a red rose boutonniere.

It was shrink-wrapped by a local business as part of an advertising campaign for the rink.

'I'm totally impressed'

"It's dressed entirely in a Don Cherry look-alike suit, complete with a Canadian Maple Leaf flag tie and a rose on his left lapel," said Rick Dumont, facility manager with the High Prairie Sports Palace.

"It looks just like his suit … I'm totally impressed."

High Prairie's 'Don Cherry ice resurfacer' hit the ice for the first time last week. (Deen Flett)

Dumont also likes to make sure the drivers are dressed for the part. He has a flashy red suit on hand for drivers to wear while they steer the rig around the rink.

The spectacle has become the talk of the town since the machine was officially unveiled last week.

"People love it," Dumont said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"They're taking pictures of it and the kids are high-fiving us as we go around the rink. It's just a real popular machine."

Don Cherry's wild outfits were the inspiration for the shrink-wrapped ice rig design. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

This weekend, hundreds of hockey fans will get their first look at the town's ice-resurfacer during the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup, a major event in the sleepy northern Alberta town.

"There will be thousands of people here. We host 79 games in three-and-a-half days and it's one of the town's busiest weekends of the year," Dumont said.

"A lot of people coming this weekend have not seen it yet so they're going to get their first glimpse, and we'll see what their reaction is."

Dumont hopes the rig eventually catches the attention of the man himself.

"I surely hope he gets a look at it."