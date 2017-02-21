A Fort McKay man who viciously attacked his neighbour's two dogs, partially blinding one, is facing animal cruelty charges, RCMP say.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to the remote northern Alberta community Sunday morning after a man started beating his neighbour's pets.

Both dogs had been chained to the front porch of the owner's home and had no way to escape the brutal attack, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

While one of the dogs was able to be cared for at home, the other animal, an eight-month-old puppy named Carl, required immediate surgery.

The husky mutt had multiple skull fractures and one of its eyes was so damaged, it had to be removed.

"We're not sure of the [weapon used] but it was definitely heavy and strong enough to fracture the dog's skull," said Cpl. Erika Laird.

'He belongs to the officer now'

The owner told police he could not provide the care the puppy, named Carl, would require.

"The owner came to the conclusion that he would not be able to continue caring for the dog with those injuries that he had sustained," Laird said.

At that moment one of the responding officers decided to adopt the injured animal and rush it to the nearest veterinary clinic.

"The owner of the dog actually transferred ownership of the puppy over to one of the responding officers … he belongs to the officer now."

A man arrested shortly after officers arrived was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of injuring an animal. He is due in court March 3.

Once the puppy is released from the veterinary clinic, it will return home with the officer.

"We know for sure he has survived the surgery," Laird said. "He's still in the care of the veterinary clinic while he recovers and he's ready to go home."

Fort McKay is about 55 km north of Fort McMurray.