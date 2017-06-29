When you see the big doe eyes on Penne the dachshund, you can't imagine anyone or anything wanting to harm the little fuzzball.

But the wiener dog was sent into surgery after she was attacked by a deer in Camrose, 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Dr. Jamie Whiting with the Camrose Veterinary Hospital treated the dog when it was brought in late last week.

The owner told him she was working in her garage and had the pooch tethered to a tree on the front lawn when it was attacked by a deer.

"It had some pretty good lacerations," Whiting said Thursday. "One big one on its hip. It had a small one kind of right underneath its chin, kind of on its neck."

Penne's nasty hip wound from a deer. (Facebook)

Whiting said he evaluated the dog's injuries and started to do surgery on it but found that the neck injury was deeper and more serious than he initially thought.

Penne was sent to the Guardian Veterinary Centre in Edmonton for emergency surgery.

"They did surgery, kind of fixed everything up, and she's doing really good now," Whiting said in an interview.

The veterinary hospital posted a warning about deer on its Facebook page. The post prompted many comments about people's experiences with bold deer in the Camrose area.

Karen Dahlin is one of them.

"It's a bit shocking but I wasn't surprised because there's so many deer," said Dahlin, who has been having deer encounters for several years.

"Don't get me wrong, it is nice to see them. It's just when you've got pets around and small children, it's a bit of a worry."

One deer in particular has been causing her dog to lose her cool, she said.

"There's one deer that comes up to our backyard and she stares at our younger dog through the fence.

"Our dog just goes crazy at it," she said. The dog barks frantically while the deer, on the other side of the fence, runs back and forth along it.

"The dog will follow and try and scare her off and it's not scared."

The same deer stays put even when Dahlin or her children approach and bang on the chain-link fence. The other day, Dahlin chased the deer down the back alley, her arms flailing.

Karen Dahlin's dog gives a deer a sniff through the fence. (Karen Dahlin)

"I looked like a crazy woman," she said.

Not long after Dahlin spoke to the CBC on Thursday, the deer stopped by for a visit.

Dahlin shot a video showing the deer's fearlessness even with a medium-sized dog barking in its face.

Another photo shows a person just a few metres away from the seemingly unconcerned deer.

Other dog owners have tales to tell

Whiting isn't shocked at the number of people commenting with similar stories.

"It's not terribly surprising, honestly," he said. "We've seen a number of dogs that have been injured from the deer in Camrose."

But he said he was surprised that a deer attacked Penne the dachshund when she was tied up in her front yard.

It wasn't like Penne's owner had been walking the dog and came across a deer that was protecting a fawn, he said.

"Surprising that this deer actively came in their yard and then attacked the dog for no real reason."

This deer, a visitor to Karen Dahlin's Camrose home, shows no fear of dogs or humans. (Karen Dahlin)

Whiting isn't sure if he'd classify aggressive deer as a big problem, but it was enough of a concern to issue the warning.

"There's a decent deer population that live within Camrose and they certainly aren't super afraid of people," he said.

"I think once you get moms that have babies involved then they're very protective and you have to very cautious around those deer."

Whiting believes the onus is on pet owners to prevent such encounters.

"You have to be in control of your dog at all times and you need to avoid those situations as much as possible."

Dahlin agrees.

"I think people just need to be a bit more vigilant with small pets and small children because it is quite nice to see them and we are a rural area."