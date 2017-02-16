Alberta doctors should be required by law to report medically unfit drivers to the Registrar of Motor Vehicles, a provincial court judge says in a scathing fatality inquiry report into the deaths of two girls killed when a man with a history of seizures plowed his truck into a school.

More than four years after the fatal crash, Judge Karl Wilburg wrote that the inquiry evidence "made it clear that the deaths and injuries in question were avoidable. They took place ... from a longstanding institutional failure to take action against a known danger."

Alberta is currently one of three provinces that does not require such reporting from doctors. The fatality report was released publicly on Thursday, after a three-day inquiry last fall.

On Oct. 25, 2012, Richard Benson had a seizure while driving his minivan and crashed into the basement level classroom of Racette School in St. Paul, about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Eleven-year-old Megan Wolitski suffered catastrophic injuries and died the next day. Maddie Guitard, 11, remained in a vegetative state after the crash and died last year at the age of 15. A third girl, Angelina Luce, suffered a permanent brain injury.

Ten years earlier, Benson had suffered a permanent head injury himself that caused him to have seizures. The judge noted Benson had repeated contact with the medical system between the time of his injury and the fatal crash.

"The evidence was distressingly clear that, in spite of all the obvious warning signs, the persons who could take action didn't," the report stated.

But requiring physicians to report unfit drivers is not enough, the judge wrote. They also need the diagnostic tools, technological infrastructure, and compensation to ensure that information is passed along in a timely and efficient way.

Rules confusing for physicians

In his report, the judge untangled the various rules that currently regulate doctors' reporting duties.

The code of ethics from the Canadian Medical Association compels doctors to pass on patients' health information to third parties if it could help prevent significant harm to others. Meanwhile, the Traffic Safety Act does not compel physicians to report, but does provide them with anonymity if they decide to do so. But the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons has in the past said the duty to report is discretionary.

"There was a lack of accurate information and widespread confusion over the duties of physicians in Alberta," Wilburg wrote "This resulted in the failure to report a driver who was a danger to the public."

11-year-old Megan Wolitski was killed after a minivan came through the wall of her school. (Les Miskolzie)

He noted that some doctors might not report unfit drivers because they're unaware that ethical guidelines compel them to do so.

The judge recommended the use of a standardized test to determine driver fitness, and said doctors should be paid for completing the assessment and report. He noted the onus should not entirely be on physicians. Pharmacists and the provincial electronic health-record system could be used to flag patients taking drugs for conditions such as dementia or seizures.

Benson pleaded guilty in 2013 to one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to two years less a day in jail and was prohibited from driving for life.

By the following year, he had been placed in a mental-health ward under strict observation by doctors.