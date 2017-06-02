Police are laying charges against a 35-year-old man, 6 years after he broke into a downtown home and threatened a woman with her life.

And it's all thanks to a tiny piece of DNA the culprit left behind at the scene, police said in a news release.

In the 2011 home invasion, three men broke into a suite in the area of 90th Street and Jasper Avenue where a 38-year old woman was living with her seven-month-old baby.

The men forced their way into the home, demanded money and threatened to kill the woman, police said.

Two of the men were charged during the initial investigation.

However, the third suspect had remained unidentified until this week when police got a call from the National DNA Data Bank.

The national RCMP forensics lab had found a DNA match for the third outstanding suspect.

"Because of the diligent and persistent work done by our EPS Crime Scene Investigation Unit, we were ultimately able to identify our final suspect in this investigation," Const. Scott Neilson with EPS Downtown Division said in a statement.

The accused is facing a series of charges including break and enter, uttering threats and unlawful confinement. He is due in court Friday morning.