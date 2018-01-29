An Edmonton criminal defence lawyer says he has no regrets even though he is facing a disciplinary hearing for publicly criticizing the appointment of a Queen's Bench justice.

Naeem Rauf will appear before a panel of the Law Society of Alberta for a three-day disciplinary hearing beginning Monday.

The society alleged Rauf's comments were in breach of its code of conduct and deserving of sanction.

"I believe it's a matter of conscience. It's a freedom expression. I think I'm doing a public service," said Rauf in an interview with CBC News. "My view and my conscience is clear. I haven't lost any sleep over this, whatever they decide. I know that I did the right thing and I can look my children in the eye."

In September 2016, Rauf spoke out against the appointment of Court of Queen's Bench Justice Avril Inglis, taking aim at her ethics.

He left copies of a letter at the courthouse cafeteria and distributed the letter to various lawyers, also submitting a letter to the Edmonton Journal that went unpublished.

"Is speaking the truth deserving of sanction?," asked Rauf. "Is that conduct unbecoming for a lawyer to speak the truth?

"She's a public servant, performing a public duty in a public place, and whose very comfortable salary is paid for by the public," added Rauf. "The public have the right to know."

Rauf said in the past he has written letters praising or defending judges without consequence.

"How sycophantic is that, that you can only say nice things?," said Rauf. "I mean that's kind of tyrannical isn't it? That's what they do in despotic governments."

If found guilty, Rauf could be sanctioned, fined or suspended.