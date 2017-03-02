More than 1,000 handmade paper hearts that were hung on trees to support residential school survivors have been taken down.

The colourful hearts bearing messages of love written by Edmontonians lined the woodland beside River Valley Road between Groat Road and the High Level Bridge.

Volunteers with the group Reconciliation in Solidarity Edmonton (RISE) spent several hours hanging them on the trees last November, but on Wednesday a member of the group noticed they were all gone.

"There's no trace of anything," said Sara Komarnisky, the organization's program lead.

"These were really beautiful expressions made by Edmontonians of all walks of life," she said, adding their removal came as a complete surprise.

Sara Komarnisky, on the right in this November photo, is disppointed the city has removed the hearts. (CBC News)

The hearts were made at a series of events to honour residential school survivors, Indigenous children in care, and missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Initially they were placed outside City Hall where they made up a heart garden. They were later moved to River Valley Road.

"Our fear now is that these beautiful messages of support and reconciliation and love are in the garbage," said Komarnisky.

While it's not clear where the hearts are now, the City of Edmonton has taken responsibility for pulling them down.

A spokesperson for city parks told CBC News that while the group did have permission to hang them on city property, that was only supposed to be for the short term and it's now several months later.

The city explained it has taken the hearts down because they looked untidy and the installation was supposed to only be short-term. (Supplied)

In addition, the city was concerned the hearts, made of paper, were falling off the trees and making a mess of the area by blowing into the bushes and down to the river.

Parks officials will release more information later Thursday, but Komarnisky described the decision as "disappointing," adding she had hoped the area would become a permanent place of reconciliation in Edmonton.