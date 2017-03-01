The man who police say stole a vehicle with a mentally disabled man in the passenger seat from a west Edmonton shopping centre was arrested Tuesday by Stony Plain RCMP.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the vehicle was recovered at 4:45 p.m. in Stony Plain.

Police said the man, who is in his 20s, jumped in a 1977 maroon Chevrolet Silverado that was left running at the Meadowlark Health and Shopping Centre Tuesday afternoon.

A 46-year-old man, who functions at the level of a seven-year-old child, was in the passenger seat at the time.

The disabled man was found unharmed just after 5 p.m., 10 blocks from where the truck was stolen.

Charges are pending against the suspect and police continue to investigate the incident.