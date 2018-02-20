Alberta RCMP are on the hunt for a trio of dinosaur-toting thieves after a late-night break and enter at the Jurassic Forest Theme Park near Gibbons.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, police were called to the park to find the entrance gate had been compromised and left wide open, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The thieves who sneaked past the gate of the Alberta tourist attraction raided the gift shop. (Jurassic Forest/Facebook)

Surveillance video shows three men in a U-haul cube van sneak past the gate and enter the gift shop, police said.

Once inside, the thieves stole electronics and gift shop merchandise, including large glass figurines of dinosaurs and dinosaur skull replicas.

Police have released surveillance images of the three men and are asking for help in identifying the suspects.

The first suspect wore black pants, a black winter Canada Goose parka, and a grey hooded sweatshirt and black and white gloves.

The second man wore wore blue jeans, a grey sweater and a black jacket and yellow gloves. He had a mustache, a goatee and was carrying a crowbar, police said.

The third man wore blue jeans, a black bomber style winter jacket, black gloves and a black balaclava.

Jurassic Forest is a seasonal tourist attraction located on Highway 28, 40 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Much like the safaris seen in Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster movie Jurassic Park, Jurassic Forest features 50 life-size animatronic dinosaurs nestled into a 40-acre natural forest which visitors are encouraged to explore on safari. The park is closed throughout the winter months.