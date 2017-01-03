Diane Slater — the chain-smoking, straight-talking, get up and do it woman who shaped Fort McMurray through its boom years — died Saturday from cancer.

She was 67 years old.

Most Albertans have probably never heard of Slater, but if you lived in Fort McMurray long enough, it was hard to miss her.

"She didn't mince words," longtime friend Robbie Picard said, "You didn't guess where you stood with her. She would just tell it like it is."

Slater came to Fort McMurray around 37 years ago from Nunavut with her husband at the time, who worked in the RCMP. She immediately got involved in the community and later remarried.

She served on city council and was a former acting mayor in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. She served 15 years as the chief administrative officer of Fort McMurray's Chamber of Commerce and the construction association.

Friends and others who knew her said Slater was outspoken on all things Fort McMurray — especially in the media, where the town's vices grabbed headlines.

It was a contrast to the close-knit and family-oriented city loved by those who live there.

"We got the reputation of being a town where people just came to make money and didn't care about it," local historian and businesswoman Frances Jean said.

Frances Jean, a local historian and businesswoman, worked with Slater while she was on municipal council. (David Thurton/CBC News)

Whether it was debunking those ideas or defending the oilsands from environmental criticism, both Jean and Picard said Slater didn't shy away from supporting her northern Alberta town.

"She was loyal to Fort McMurray to a fault," said Picard, who was at Slater's hospital bedside when she died.

Her blunt honesty and impatience for political correctness was appreciated within Fort McMurray.

Mayor Melissa Blake admits she started on the wrong foot with Slater, when the two sparred over decisions on the city's recreation centre.

"She didn't go any easier on me," Blake said. "She would always let me know what was on her mind."

The two often met for lunch but Slater never stopped criticizing the mayor.

Even though Blake presented Slater with the key to the city at her retirement party, Picard said, she ripped into the mayor at council a few days later.

"She thought the mayor was rolling her eyes at her," Picard said. "She looked up at her and said, 'Don't you roll your eyes at me.' That was just vintage Diane."

Can-do attitude

Slater served as deputy mayor when a flood swept the city in 1997.

At one point, the flood lifted coffins out of their graves in a local cemetery.

"It was upsetting a lot of people," Picard said.

He said Slater was concerned about the dignity of the dead and rushed to fix the problem.

Her signature achievement, past and present chamber presidents said, was the development of a local procurement tool that allowed outside companies to connect with local businesses.

Before that, local companies were often overlooked.

"It wasn't about special treatment or entitlement," chamber president Bryce Kumka said, "It was about giving us the opportunity to do the work."

Robbie Picard, Slater's longtime friend, was at her bedside when she passed away. (David Thurton/CBC News)

Slater remembered for her loyalty

Having both feet in the worlds of politics and business meant she stood among the city's who's who.

"I know there were several CEOs and executive vice-presidents of oil companies who she spoke to on a regular basis," Picard said, "Every politician that has ever had a scandal in Fort McMurray has gone to Diane for counsel."

That includes Picard who, although not an elected politician himself, made a controversial Facebook post. It also includes former Fort McMurray MLA Mike Allen, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge in St. Paul, Minn.

Allen said Slater supported him during that "dark period" in his life, all while her husband was dying in hospital.

"All I can do was look at her and say, 'Why are you concerned about my well being, when your husband was dying?'" Allen said.

Slater didn't condone their controversies, but Picard and Allen said she saw people as more than one failure or scandal.

Allen said Slater's compassion meant she was an asset in expanding Fort McMurray's non-profit sector.

"She cared about people," he said, "She cared about what was going on."

Slater leaves behind a son and daughter. Funeral arrangements have not been made.

