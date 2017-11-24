A Leduc County man is facing eight charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm after a head-on crash Thursday that left an RCMP officer with serious injuries.

The injured officer remains in hospital and is recovering, police said in a news release Friday.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a Devon RCMP officer tried to pull over a car seen driving erratically near the town.

The suspect failed to stop and sped south through Devon.

RCMP said the officer did not give chase, but alerted a second officer.

Minutes later, the first officer came upon a head-on crash involving the car and an RCMP SUV at the intersection of Range Road 264 and Township Road 504, police said.

The second officer was found outside the SUV, unconscious, suffering from serious injuries. The first officer began first aid until EMS arrived to take the injured Mountie to hospital.

Two passengers trapped inside the car had to be extricated. One was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver, a 53-year-old Leduc County man, was arrested at the scene.

He faces eight charges: two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm; two counts of causing an accident while impaired, resulting in bodily harm; one count of failing to stop for a police officer and one count of driving while unauthorized.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court Nov. 30.