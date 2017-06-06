Two people from the northern Alberta community of Desmarais are charged in the killing of a 33-year-old man found dead in a home Friday morning, RCMP said Tuesday.

The dead man has been identified as Dorium Yellowknee of Desmarais.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder. A 32-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Both of the accused appeared in court in Edmonton on Tuesday, RCMP said in a news release.

An autopsy conducted in Edmonton on Monday determined Yellowknee died of injuries related to a homicide. RCMP said Friday the victim had been stabbed to death.

RCMP noted there was an altercation during a house party at another residence the same morning, but wouldn't say where Yellowknee was assaulted.

Desmarais is one of two communities that make up the hamlet of Wabasca-Demarais, population 1,600. The hamlet is about 330 kilometres north of Edmonton.