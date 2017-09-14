From now on, Alberta politicians officials who rent out their taxpayer-subsidized apartment on Airbnb will be violating the rules of the legislative assembly, a committee determined Thursday.

The all-party members' services committee voted unanimously to prohibit MLAs from double-dipping by putting their taxpayer-subsidized apartments on commercial renting services.

NDP MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas, deputy chair of the committee, said even though the previous guidelines didn't prohibit double-dipping, that didn't mean it was allowed.

"What we did today was make it clear that nothing like this can occur again," she said.

The motion includes banning third-party services that would rent out an MLA's home for a "fee as a vacation rental or any other type of short-term accommodation."

Alberta Party leader Greg Clark asked the committee to address the issue after it became public that former United Conservative Party (UCP) MLA Derek Fildebrandt had rented out his Edmonton condo on the popular vacation sharing site Airbnb.

Fildebrandt sublet his downtown Edmonton apartment on Airbnb, describing the suite as "modernly furnished and very well-kept."

He was charging between $50 and $83 a night for the apartment. He rented out the apartment several times between January and March, accumulating eight reviews of his apartment.

At that same time, he claimed $7,720 in accommodation allowance.

Fildebrandt paid back the money he made on the rental, once the posting became public.