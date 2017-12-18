A 39-year-old woman died Monday when the delivery truck she was driving crashed into the back of a gravel truck parked on an Anthony Henday Drive off-ramp.

The collision happened at around 9:35 a.m. on the southbound exit ramp leading to Highway 14, RCMP said.

The delivery truck's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was alone in her vehicle. RCMP did not release her name.

The driver of the parked gravel truck was outside the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

Strathcona County RCMP traffic services and an RCMP collision analyst were on scene for several hours investigating the collision.

The ramp will continue to be closed until approximately 4 p.m., police said.