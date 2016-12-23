It seems like the last thing people want to do as the days close in towards Christmas is shop — yet at West Edmonton Mall, Dec. 23 marks the busiest shopping day of the entire year.

For those looking for last-minute gifts, shoppers will have to endure the crowds: In 2015, payment processing company Interac said Canadians could spend close to $1 billion on Dec. 23 alone.

"It gets really busy," said Amy Malbeuf of McBain Camera. "We get, kind of, waves of customers."

For Malbeuf, the foot traffic during the holidays increases tenfold during Black Friday and Christmas Eve-eve.

"[We get] like, 50 during the beginning of the year," she said. "Now, it's hundreds of people coming through every day."