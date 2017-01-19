An Alberta woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years for killing her husband and setting her home on fire.

A jury found Deborah Doonanco, 53, guilty in November of second-degree murder, arson and interfering with human remains in Kevin Feland's death.

Feland's body was found in Doonanco's home in Glendon, Alta., on May 25, 2014. Doonanco called 911 to report a fire at the residence.

Her lawyer, Brian Beresh, argued it was self defence and Doonanco was in a dissociative state at the time because of battered woman syndrome.

The Crown argued Doonanco was not fearful of her life and was in control of a number of things in her and Feland's relationship, including their finances.

Beresh told court Feland was so out of control, the incident could have easily become a murder-suicide if his client had not taken action.

"[He was] an extremely abusive man, someone who was a heavy crack-cocaine user."

The Crown said it believed Doonanco killed Feland to get him out of her house and life.

Glendon is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.