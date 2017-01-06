The death of a 27-year-old Edmonton man in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. remains under investigation.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed Friday that Joshuah Maurice Bradshaw was the only one who died in the Dec. 30 incident.

He was in a group of three people snowmobiling in the Morning Glory Bowl at the Clemina Creek area when he was caught in an avalanche.

Bradshaw died at the scene.

The BC Coroners Service and Valemount RCMP continue to investigate the death, the regional coroner confirmed in a news release Friday.

Preliminary reports from Avalanche Canada indicated that one person's snowmobile got stuck on a snow-covered slope. Two other people on snowmobiles tried to help get it free, and their combined weight may have triggered the avalanche.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help Bradshaw's family. On the memorial page, he is described as an amazing person who was a "true friend, amazing guy, brother, son, and best friend."

A map showing the location of Clemina Creek. The recreation area is south of Valemount and about five hours southwest of Edmonton near the B.C.-Alberta border.