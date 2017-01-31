Edmonton police said Tuesday the death of a man in mid-January was non-criminal.

On Jan. 14, police received a report that a man had been found dead in a home at 143rd Avenue and 34th Street.

Police originally treated the death as suspicious and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

An autopsy was completed Jan. 16 but the results weren't released as the manner of death hadn't been determined.

The death has since been ruled non-criminal and police say they won't release the dead man's name.