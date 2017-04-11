A fire at a downtown Edmonton apartment building that killed one person and sent another to hospital in January was deliberately set, according to police.

The fire broke out before 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the seventh floor of the Oliver Place building at Jasper Avenue and 118th Street.

On Tuesday the Edmonton Police Service confirmed the fire was a case of arson, but the death was ruled a non-criminal matter.

As many as 500 residents were moved out of the building as more than 90 fire personnel battled the highrise blaze.

Officials said at the time that at least five suites in the building were damaged by either smoke, fire or water.