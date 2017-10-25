Learning uncomfortable truths about Canadian history may be the only way to discuss monuments dedicated to racist figures, says a University of Alberta historian.

"We certainly found out that we weren't a very nice society after all," said David Marples, chair of the history and classics department at the University of Alberta.

"Most of the leaders were pretty bad guys."

Poster for a University of Alberta panel discussion Tuesday, Oct. 24, focusing on whether monuments to some historical figures should be taken down in Canada. (David Marples/University of Alberta)

Marples was part of a panel at the university Tuesday, discussing whether monuments to controversial figures should come down.

During an interview with CBC's Radio Active that afternoon, Marples said part of the issue is our lack of knowledge about the people past generations praised.

"It's important to have the information and to have the discussions about people in our past … and not just to accept that this is sort of a great figure of the time," he said.

"Is it fair to sort of project the morality in place today onto a previous period when it simply didn't exist and people thought in terms of Anglo-Saxon, white population as being the best thing for Canada?"

Who decides?

The question of who decides which monuments should come down or get renamed has been a hot debate.

The panel discussed whether those communities most negatively affected by the monuments and their namesakes should have a larger role in the decision-making than those that weren't.

"It's a little bit like in the United States … African Americans going to schools named after slave-owners or something like that," said Marples.

"Today, we have things all around us that we don't really think about what happened in their careers. Emily Murphy Park, for example … named after a woman who was a supporter of eugenics and social breeding, and William Hawrelak who was actually found guilty of gross misconduct in his first term as mayor and yet still came back for a second term."

5,500 statues removed in Ukraine

Marples focuses on Russian and Eastern European history. He's written books about the Ukrainian push to remove Soviet-era reminders in that country, including more than 5,000 statues of Vladimir Lenin over the past couple of years.

"There you have a more clear demarcation, I think, between the present and the past, whereas I don't think we have that here. I think we're still tied very much to the past."

Marples said it's ultimately up to the public to decide what to do.

"There is a need for people in my department to communicate this information to the general public and then let them decide what to do about it. It's not necessarily our role, but the general public's role," he said.

The panel is planning another discussion next term to include Francophone perspectives.