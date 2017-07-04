Family members say they are relieved charges were finally laid last week in the shooting death of David Labelle.

Labelle, 30, was shot and killed at his northwest Edmonton home in November 2014.

"A thousand pounds off your shoulders," said Ashley Labelle, David's cousin.

David's aunt, Lisa Labelle, had mixed feelings.

"Happy, but sad," she said. "It makes me sad still thinking about it."

Ashley [left] and Lisa [right] Labelle are relieved that charges have been laid after their family member David Labelle was shot and killed nearly three years ago. (Travis McEwan)

Timothy Crowe, 34, faces charges of second-degree murder along with firearms offences in the death of Labelle, who was shot in his home at 113rd Street and 155th Avenue.

Edmonton police say the two were known to each other. Lisa Labelle said David worked for a roofing company owned and operated by Crowe.

In April, Edmonton police offered rewards of $40,000 for information in five unsolved homicides or disappearances.

Labelle's case was one of them. Edmonton police say the arrest was partly due to information obtained through the reward program.

Crowe was already in custody when he was charged in Labelle's death. In March, he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kristi Schiemann.

Her body was found inside a suite near 162nd Avenue and 51st Street.

The cause of her death has not been released by police. The two were known to each other.

The home where David Labelle lived when was shot in November 2014. (CBC)

Ashley Labelle thought police had given up on investigating her cousin's death, but then she started to hear from a detective who picked up the case.

That gave her hope that charges would eventually be laid.

"I went to meet with her and ever since then, it's just been ongoing. Like every single day she's working on it," Labelle said. "They've been doing really good."

'I miss his stories'

A makeshift memorial of David sits along a wall in Lisa Labelle's apartment. Five pictures of her nephew hang above lit candles and angel figurines.

Both Labelle's aunt and cousin admit he had trouble with the law before, but they miss the personality of a man they considered a son and a brother.

"He was a comedian. I miss his stories. He always had everybody laughing," Lisa Labelle said.

A makeshift memorial for David Labelle adorns the wall of Lisa Labelle's apartment. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

"He would take the shirt off his back for anybody. He would never hurt a fly," said Ashley Labelle. "He was just always my protector and there for every single one of us."

Crowe is expected to appear in court for charges related to Labelle's death on July 19.

