Edmonton playwright David Belke, convicted of possessing child pornography, has been sentenced to six months in jail, followed by one year of probation.

"Children should never be made subjects of sexual interest in any circumstance," Judge D'Arcy DePoe said in the sentencing hearing Friday.

Six months is the minimum sentence for the crime.

In a hearing last month, court was told Belke, 57, amassed a collection of images over a period of about eight years and did so primarily out of curiosity, unaware that the pictures and stories were considered illegal child pornography.

Earlier this year, Belke took his computer to a Staples outlet in Edmonton to be repaired and when a technician located nude images of young children on the computer, he contacted police.

Of the images found on Belke's computer, 12 could be consideredchild pornography. None were explicit, but some had explicit captions.

Belke never distributed the images.

Belke has undertaken counselling since being charged.



DePoe said Belke "demonstrates considerable remorse" and showed a clear sense of shame, guilt and regret.

A psychologist estimated Belke's risk of reoffending to be very low and that Belke was primarily motivated by curiosity, DePoe said.

The judge rejected a request from the Crown to prohibit Belke from seeking employment or volunteer opportunities in the company of anyone under 16.

DePoe noted that several character references illustrated support in the community, but he acknowledged Belke's life and career were shattered.

"It would however be a great loss if a man of Mr Belke's talent and experience could not be accepted back into the community," the judge said.

Belke, who had about 20 supporters in courtroom, hugged his parents as he left the courtroom while friends called out, "We love you, David."