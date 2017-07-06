Former Oilers joined the family of Dave Semenko in front of thousands of fans Thursday to share memories and stories of the NHL tough guy who passed away last week.

The ceremony began somberly, but as Semenko's friends and family began sharing humourous stories about him, the arena filled with smiles and laughter breaking the tension, a trait Semenko himself was known for.

Those who knew Dave Semenko well sat in front of the stage in Rogers Place as they listened to stories about the former Oiler. (Dome Productions)

Hannah Semenko spoke about her father, who she said protected her from the world as much as he protected Wayne Gretzky from less-talented players in the NHL.

She acknowledged her father's wit and humour, saying he taught her about comedic timing.

Lat year Semenko became an ambassador for the Edmonton Oilers. When Hannah asked how his first event went, Semenko replied, "I brought the house down."

It became an inside joke between the two.

Dave Semenko's daughter, Hannah, spoke about his sense of humour and his lessons about comedic timing. (Dome Productions)

"As I'm standing here today and I'm seeing the magnitude of love and support that has come out in honour of him, you have all given me the great pleasure of being able to say one last time, 'Dad you brought the house down,' " she said to the Rogers Place crowd.

"He was kind. He was humble, and it took him a long way." - Glen Sather

Glen Sather, Oilers general manager when Semenko played for the team in the late 70s and early 80s, shared a story about taking the winger out skiing for the first time in the mountains, only to have him crash immediately into a tree, losing a few teeth.

Semenko joked about it when an attractive ski patrol attendant arrived.

"Today is not about statistics, assists and goals; it's about the measure of a man and Semenko measured up," said Sather.

"Dave Semenko, he was an Oiler. He was talented. He was generous. He was kind. He was humble, and it took him a long way."

Wayne Gretzky joked and laughed many times as he spoke about Dave Semenko, a man whose job it was to protect him on the ice in the 80s. (Dome Productions)

Wayne Gretzky spoke of Semenko's ability to pose for pictures and joke around with strangers he just met.

"I always tell people he's like Santa Claus. Parents couldn't wait to meet him. Parents couldn't wait to get a picture of him and kids were scared to death. We'll miss him."

Former Oilers defenceman Paul Coffey also recognized Semenko's sense of humour.

"He had the uncanny ability to be involved in every conversation. Every joke, every prank and he never crossed the line," Coffey said.

"He had no enemies."

Fans pay respects

Many Oilers fans took the day off from work to pay their respects and hear more about the man they rooted for as he took on the tough guys of the NHL.

Doug Lupton wore a number 27 jersey he had signed by Semenko in December. It wasn't the first time Semenko took the time to give him an autograph.

"He was the first fighter who knew how to play hockey, and I'll miss him." - Mitchell Potts

"My dad used to bring me and we would come early and get autographs done. We would hang there with our books over the glass," Lupton said.

"I must have gotten Dave Semenko five or six times. He was always the last one to leave the ice and he never left until he had signed everybody's. It was awesome. He was one of my heroes growing up."

Mitchell Potts' family has heard him gloat about watching Dave Semenko in person. The 54-year-old shared YouTube videos of Semenko to show them why he was a fan.

He brought his son, daughter, and grandson from Pigeon Lake to remember his favourite player.

"He knew how to play hockey. Having seasons tickets, I saw him every game and he knew how to play hockey. He wasn't just a fighter. He knew how to play hockey too.

"He was the first fighter who knew how to play hockey, and I'll miss him."

Semenko died on June 29 at the age of 59 shortly after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca

@Travismcewancbc