Ex-Oilers tough guy Dave Semenko hadn't seen a doctor in 15 years before he was diagnosed with cancer three weeks ago, former teammate Kevin Lowe said Thursday.

Semenko, best known as Wayne Gretzky's bodyguard on the ice, died Thursday morning at 59.

Semenko's death came as a surprise, Lowe said.

"I'm devastated. I'm shocked this all went down so quick. I'm going to really miss him."

Semenko was best known for playing on the top line with Oilers forward Wayne Gretzky. (John Woods/Canadian Press/File)

Semenko phoned Lowe's brother Ken Lowe, the Oilers senior coordinator of medical services, three weeks ago to say he hadn't been feeling well for about two weeks, Lowe told reporters at a news conference.

Semenko told Ken Lowe he hadn't been to a doctor in 15 years "because, I guess, he had been the picture of health," Kevin Lowe said.

"The prognosis was not great, but it felt treatable at the time."

But Semenko's health deteriorated rapidly.

Lowe said Semenko would want the Oilers to use his story as a warning.

"For everybody out there listening, get in and see your doctor," he said. "That would be important to Dave."

Helping the rookies along

Paul Coffey remembered first meeting Semenko in the summer of 1980. Coffey was a young, fresh-faced first-round draft pick then and, understandably, struggled to fit in.

During training camp in Jasper, Alta., members of the team were at a bar when Semenko approached him.

"He said to me, 'You want to make some friends?' " Coffey recalled. "He says, 'Buy a round!' "

Coffey did, and said he was "devastated" by the bill. "Semenk, like only he can, just looked at me and said, 'Yeah, but look at all the friends you just made!' "

'Unfortunately this wasn’t his fight to win'0:49

Semenko was beloved by his 80s-era Oiler teammates and he helped Coffey reach that status quickly too.

"Trust me, everybody wishes they could be here," Coffey said, momentarily choking up. "Semenko was a special guy.

"Each and every goal that Semenk scored or fight he won over the years, nobody was happier than everybody on the team."

Lowe said Semenko reminded everyone always that he once scored a hat-trick in the NHL. — @kylemuzyka

Coffey said Semenko's presence alone allowed skilled players like Coffey and Lowe to shine, while playing the big bruising teams of the 80s.

"It would be safe to say, without overstating anything, that the greatest of all time are up in the [rafters] in Rogers [Place] ... those greats couldn't have done without the support and aid of Dave Semenko," Lowe said.

"There wasn't a fight [in the NHL] he didn't win," Coffey said. "Unfortunately, this wasn't his fight to win."

Special guy, special teammate

Lowe said Semenko had never been happier than he had been over the last year in his new role as the first-ever Oilers ambassador after years of working as a scout.

"He was just so happy, happy not traveling, happy with the new building, the team and what he was doing," Lowe said. "He was really looking forward to the coming years."

Semenko also had an incredible wit, often reminding his more talented teammates who they were, not allowing their "heads to get any bigger than they were," Lowe said.

Semenko, with CBC's Mark Connolly (left) and Min Dhariwal (right), kept things light while remembering his playing days in Rexall Place. (CBC)

Coffey said that wit remained with him during his final days.

He saw Semenko the night before he died, kissing him on the forehead and telling him he loved him.

And though he didn't finish his career in Edmonton, Semenko has a special place in the hearts of all the Oilers greats.

"He was a special guy, special person, special teammate," Coffey said. "He's always been an Oiler. He'll definitely be missed."

A service celebrating Semenko's life is being planned for next week.