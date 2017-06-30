A celebration of life for former Edmonton Oilers fan favourite Dave Semenko will be held Thursday, July 6 at Rogers Place.

Semenko died of cancer in Edmonton this week.

The event will be hosted by the Semenko family and the Edmonton Oilers organization, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced Friday.

The celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m.

"Dave's family, friends and former teammates will take the opportunity to share memories and celebrate the life of a beloved father, brother, son, teammate and friend," the Oilers said in a news release.

Members of the public are invited to attend. Public seating in Rogers Place will be general admission but people will need tickets to get in the doors.

Tickets will be made available at no charge begining Saturday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.ca.

There is a limit of four tickets per person, and people are requested not to take more tickets than they will use.

Doors for the celebration will open at 12 p.m. No food or beverage service will be available.