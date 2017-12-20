One worker died and four others were injured after a suspected carbon-monoxide leak at Dave's Diesel Repair in industrial area west of Edmonton. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

A stop work order has been issued for the boiler at an Acheson business where a man was killed on Tuesday.

The boiler was used to heat Dave's Diesel Repair, said Alberta Labour spokesperson Trent Bancarz.

The cause of the suspected carbon-monoxide leak is still under investigation.

The stop work order issued by Occupational Health and Safety is only for the boiler, and not for the business itself.

OHS investigators were first notified of the leak shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A man in his 30s died in hospital later that day as a result of the suspected leak, Bancarz said.

Four other workers were sent to hospital but have since been released, he said.

A man who answered a phone at the repair shop Wednesday said he had no comment.

An OHS investigation is ongoing.