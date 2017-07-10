The daughter of the 75-year-old St. Albert man who disappeared last week said police told her late Sunday night they believe they found his body.

Stacey Worsfold says her life will never be the same.

"We've all lost something very great and wonderful in this community," she said, paying tribute to her father Ron Worsfold.

He was last seen on July 7 at a home in St. Albert.

Ron Worsfold shown in a photo in 2011. (Sandy Worsfold)

Police had asked for the public's help finding him on July 9, but then issued a news release Monday confirming the search had ended and a body had been recovered.

RCMP will not say when or where the body was found.

"A lot of people will feel this loss," said Stacey Worsfold as she wiped away tears at the Petro-Canada gas station in St. Alberta, where her dad worked and where his colleagues are also devastated at the news.

Police are saying very little about the circumstances surrounding the case but expect to have more information following an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

Ron Worsfold had reported his car stolen five days before he went missing.

'He gave his all to every family'

The light brown 2007 Toyota Corolla was found Monday morning by Edmonton police. The RCMP would not say where it was discovered.

Stacey Worsfold, 48, said she has an idea what happened to her father but does not want to elaborate, preferring to leave those details to the police and focus on her dad's legacy instead.

RCMP maintained a presence at the apartment building where Ron Worsfold lived and worked as the landlord. (Phil Laplante Jr./CBC)

She said her dad's "life is great" attitude was well known throughout St. Albert, in part because so many people knew him from the Petro-Canada where he worked as an attendant for more than three decades.

"So many people in St. Albert know him and cared for him, loved him. He was a part of many families and he gave his all to every family he was involved in," she said, alongside her sister Sandy Worsfold.

In addition to his own four children, Ron Worsfold had more than 12 grandchildren, and in spite of his age, he worked several jobs in addition to his gas station duties.

"This was one of his jobs. He worked at Rexall Place and now Rogers Place, and on top of this, he also managed an apartment building. He liked to keep himself busy," said Sandy Worsfold, 46.

Sandy Worsfold said her Dad liked to keep busy and worked as a gas station attendant as well as an usher at Rogers Place and an apartment building manager. (Phil Laplante Jr./CBC)

She said all her dad's jobs involved talking to people, which was something he enjoyed every day.

He is also being remembered at the apartment building he managed, where RCMP maintained a presence Monday.

"Oh my God. I can't even think right now," said Suzie Naistus, who was shaken to hear his body had been found.

She said she had known Worsfold since she moved in to the Meadowview Manor complex on Mission Avenue last September.

"He has always been a very nice guy. He cared for everybody," Naistus said, adding Worsfold had been a compassionate landlord, especially with tenants who were late paying rent.

Suzie Naistus said she was shocked to hear a body had been found and remembers Ron Worsfold as a nice guy who cared for everyone. (Phil Laplante Jr./CBC)

Stacey Worsfold credited her dad's influence for helping her hold her emotions together.

"He's guiding me today and holding me up because that's who he was. He wouldn't want me to crumble."