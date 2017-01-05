A man stabbed to death in a south Edmonton home Wednesday is the city's first homicide of the year.

Police were called to a suite near 103rd Street and 45th Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

Officers found Darrian Trevino-Sabourin, 21, critically injured. He died of his injuries at about 6:30 p.m.

An autopsy Thursday determined Trevino-Sabourin was stabbed a number of times.

A GoFundMe page says Trevino-Sabourin was born and raised in Edmonton and described him as "fun-loving, always smiling and was planning on starting school."

Police do not have anyone in custody.

There were 41 homicides in Edmonton in 2016.