A man stabbed to death in a south Edmonton home Wednesday is the city's first homicide of the year.
Police were called to a suite near 103rd Street and 45th Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.
Officers found Darrian Trevino-Sabourin, 21, critically injured. He died of his injuries at about 6:30 p.m.
An autopsy Thursday determined Trevino-Sabourin was stabbed a number of times.
A GoFundMe page says Trevino-Sabourin was born and raised in Edmonton and described him as "fun-loving, always smiling and was planning on starting school."
Police do not have anyone in custody.
There were 41 homicides in Edmonton in 2016.