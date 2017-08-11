Edmonton police will face off against their Calgary counterparts on the soccer pitch Friday afternoon in honour of Const. Daniel Woodall, an Edmonton Police Service officer killed in the line of duty.

The annual memorial soccer tournament will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Clarke Stadium, just before the FC Edmonton North American Soccer League game against the New York Cosmos.

The eight-year veteran of the Edmonton police was shot several times on the doorstep of a home in west Edmonton in June 2015 while serving an arrest warrant relating to a hate crimes matter.

The event is an apt tribute to the 35-year-old Brit, who was a massive soccer fan.

"Dan loved soccer. He was passionate about the game," said Const. Bruce McGregor, who served with Woodall.

"He was a massive Arsenal fan so, for his friends outside the Edmonton police, it made sense to put a soccer game together to celebrate his life. They approached the EPS and we jumped at the opportunity."

Daniel and Claire Woodall pose for a family photo with their two young sons. (Facebook)

Woodall, 35, was recruited from Great Britain, where he served with the Greater Manchester Police for seven years.

He, his wife Claire and their two young boys moved to Edmonton after he accepted a job with EPS and he eventually joined the hate crimes unit.

This is the third installment of the memorial cup. Previous games havel pit local police officers against a team from the United Kingdom.

This year, though, it's a battle of Alberta: The EPS Blues will face off against the Calgary Police Service team.

"It is special for us," said McGregor in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"We approached Calgary in the summertime and asked if they wanted to be part of the Woodall Cup and they're excited about it.

"And after the game, we're going out for some cold beverages, have some laughs, and that's what Dan would have wanted. It's a time to play for Dan and to celebrate his life."

All proceeds from the $10 tickets will support the Zebra Child Protection Centre, a charity chosen by Woodall's widow.

The inaugural game raised more than $10,000 for the Daniel Woodall Foundation.

Today's match is free to those already attending the FC Edmonton game.

More than just a fundraiser, the idea of the Woodall Cup has been a comfort to the officer's family members, who have since moved back to the United Kingdom.

Even though she is unable to attend, Claire Woodall has been instrumental in organizing today's match.

"She's excited about what's going on this year. She's happy that we've been able to carry on and remember Dan," McGregor said.

"Dan was a great guy. He was a family guy first. He worked hard. He was respected."