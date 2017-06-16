The City of Edmonton will begin spraying sports fields at the end of June in an effort to control dandelions.

The dandelions will be sprayed with iron chelate, a "low-risk herbicide" that will turn weeds a dark red-black colour, but leave them safe to touch, said Doug Jones, deputy manager of operations.

The city will aerate and add top dressing to its 1,465 sports fields as well.

"I believe that our chosen approach reflects the right balance of safety, environmental, social and financial considerations," Jones said in a statement.

Parks will not be sprayed. The city will continue to try to control dandelions and weeds on roadways and parks by mowing.

Options for homeowners

City council voted in June 2015 to stop spraying herbicide on city land, with a few exceptions.

This year, dandelion blooms quickly took over the fields, making them difficult to run on and creating trip hazards.

Treatment will start in late June and continue through July, with each field sprayed twice.

The city will mow roadways and parks to control dandelions, but will spray the herbicide, iron chelate, on sports fields. (John Robertson/CBC)

Iron chelate dries quickly, between 30 minutes and three hours after application, depending on the weather, the city said.

Signs will be posted advising people when the fields are being sprayed.

The city said the herbicide has no strong odour, does not leave a chemical residue, and poses negligible health or environmental risks.

The applications will cost a total of $750,000, which will be absorbed within existing budgets, the city said.

Applying iron chelate to parks, roadsides and sports fields would cost as much as $10 million, the city estimates.

The city maintains 4,100 hectares of grass, equal to 7,000 CFL football fields.

Sports fields make up about 11 per cent of that.

Homeowners are allowed to use herbicides purchased at hardware stores or garden centres, but only on their own yard, said Jim Hole, co-owner of Hole's Greenhouse.

"You cannot go to a boulevard, can't apply it to a neighbour's yard, and you can't go to a playground," Hole said.

The herbicides are safe to use, he said.

"It's not like painting a wall," said Hole. "The herbicide is absorbed very quickly through the foliage. So you don't have any great amount of residual on the foliage itself."