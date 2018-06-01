New
Third Albertan in 2 weeks wins lottery jackpot
For the third time in two weeks, a lottery jackpot has landed in Alberta.
Ticket for Thursday's Daily Grand jackpot sold in the province, outside of Edmonton or Calgary
Thursday's Daily Grand jackpot was won by a ticket sold somewhere in the province, outside of Edmonton or Calgary.
The winner will have their choice of $1,000 a week for life, or $7 million, said the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.
The win comes one day after a Lotto 6/49 ticket somewhere in the province won the $9.6 million jackpot on Wednesday.
On Saturday, May 19, another Lotto 6/49 ticket, sold in Calgary, won a $2.5 million prize.
The winner or winners of the jackpot have one year from the draw date to claim the prize, the statement said.