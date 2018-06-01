Third Albertan in 2 weeks wins lottery jackpot

For the third time in two weeks, a lottery jackpot has landed in Alberta.

Thursday's Daily Grand jackpot was won by a ticket sold somewhere in the province, outside of Edmonton or Calgary.

The winner will have their choice of $1,000 a week for life, or $7 million, said the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

The win comes one day after a Lotto 6/49 ticket somewhere in the province won the $9.6 million jackpot on Wednesday.

On Saturday, May 19, another Lotto 6/49 ticket, sold in Calgary, won a $2.5 million prize.

The winner or winners of the jackpot have one year from the draw date to claim the prize, the statement said.