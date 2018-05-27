Cyclist hit by vehicle near Whyte Ave and 109th Street taken to hospital
A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in the area of Whyte Avenue and 109th Street Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. and the man was transported to hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Traffic was moving slowly in the area, with police and ETS vehicles blocking lanes of traffic on 109th Street.