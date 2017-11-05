A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in the McCauley area.

The collision happened in the intersection of 111th Avenue and 96th Street, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

A dark-coloured vehicle allegedly hit the cyclist then fled east on 111th Avenue.

The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them.