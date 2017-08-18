A parade of artists, magic acts and dignitaries took to the main stage in Old Strathcona Friday for the official launch to the 36th Edmonton Fringe Festival.

"It's opening night and we are going to kick this party off," said Murray Utas, artistic director with the festival.

Artistic director Murray Utas says magic was a natural fit for opening night. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

This year the 11-day alternative theatre event will feature 220 acts at nearly 50 venues.

Reflecting this year's theme, there are five magic shows at the inside venues and many more at the outdoor stages.

"We thought with the theme this year, 'A Midsummer Night's Fringe,' magic played a lot into this," said Utas. "The magic of summer, the magic of love, the magic of theatre. So let's kick it off with some magic."

Illusionist Kent Wong entertained the audience with three illusions as Fringe performers worked the crowd, handing out playbills and free tickets to help draw people to their shows.

"They are super creative as to how they can attract attention for themselves," said Utas. "A lot of time if you have a big cast, you can bring all those bodies and music. Music is a great way to get people to stop dead in their tracks."

Utas is confident the great shows at this year's festival will offer "a wonderful celebration of people coming together and seeing some really good live theatre."